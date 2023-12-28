good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Up 1,354.5% in December

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 1,354.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on good natured Products to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNPF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,832. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

