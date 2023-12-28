good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Up 1,354.5% in December

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 1,354.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on good natured Products to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on good natured Products
good natured Products Price Performance
good natured Products Company Profile
good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.