Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 3.5 %

GMGMF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

