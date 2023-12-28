Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, an increase of 945.7% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 6,727,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,274. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
