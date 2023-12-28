Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, an increase of 945.7% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 6,727,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,274. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

