Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 47,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 79,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

