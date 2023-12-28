Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,095 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $164,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $628.77. The company had a trading volume of 149,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.83 and its 200 day moving average is $519.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.