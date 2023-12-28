Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 163 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.77. The stock had a trading volume of 299,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,913. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

