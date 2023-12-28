Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 31,261 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $56,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.67. 231,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.34. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

