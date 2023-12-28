Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $59,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.76. The stock had a trading volume of 178,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.56. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

