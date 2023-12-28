Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.84% of Pool worth $117,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.48. 38,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.95. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $296.89 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

