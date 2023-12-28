Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,509,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 4.73% of Sunnova Energy International worth $57,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 552,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,477. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

