Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,904 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.89% of Graphic Packaging worth $129,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,876 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 228,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

