Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.34 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PDD were worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upped their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

