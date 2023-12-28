Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $59.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,619 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.39% of Nextracker worth $59,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

