Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $72.47 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 3.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $72,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 202,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

