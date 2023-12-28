Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $72.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,693. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average of $233.04.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

