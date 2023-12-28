Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,238 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $54,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 227,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

NDAQ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 322,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,362. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

