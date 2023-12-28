Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.41% of Tyler Technologies worth $66,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.10. 21,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

