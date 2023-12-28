Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.52. 513,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.