Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.60% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $58,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.84. 25,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

