Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $64,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,698. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

