Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,268 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 695,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.