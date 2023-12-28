Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 550 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.07. 2,211,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,731. The stock has a market cap of $544.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.