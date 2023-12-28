HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.