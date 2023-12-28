HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
