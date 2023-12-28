Harrington Investments INC Acquires 220 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.17. 169,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,953. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $241.65 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.91.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

