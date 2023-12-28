Harrington Investments INC Buys 270 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Price Performance

TREX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 53,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

