Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC owned approximately 0.25% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 33,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

