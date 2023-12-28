Harrington Investments INC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.19.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,481 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 460,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

