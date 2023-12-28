Harrington Investments INC Has $3.14 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.