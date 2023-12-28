Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 4,666.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.