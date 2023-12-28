Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.70

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 246145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

