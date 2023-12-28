Head-To-Head Contrast: LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) versus Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF)

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) and Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LL Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Home Product Center Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring -10.52% -34.68% -13.20% Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.11 -$12.08 million ($3.50) -1.15 Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.23

This table compares LL Flooring and Home Product Center Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Home Product Center Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LL Flooring. LL Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Product Center Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LL Flooring and Home Product Center Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 1 0 0 0 1.00 Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

LL Flooring currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.55%. Given LL Flooring’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LL Flooring is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

Summary

Home Product Center Public beats LL Flooring on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company also offers its products through stores, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

