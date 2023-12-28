Head-To-Head Survey: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.14 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.47 GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.45 $10.28 million N/A N/A

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 249.46%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.30%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38% GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17%

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.