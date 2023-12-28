Head-To-Head Survey: NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -6.65 Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 5.37 -$77.61 million ($0.39) -37.23

Profitability

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT -13.61% -2.98% -1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 5 0 2.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 259.69%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $14.59, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

