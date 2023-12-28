Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. 559,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.