Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 442,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 266,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

