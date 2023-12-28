Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,129 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group owned 0.17% of Heliogen worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 446,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 250,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,069. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 830.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.22%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

