Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 393,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.