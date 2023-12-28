Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $209.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

