Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 835,004 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,495. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

