Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.57. The company had a trading volume of 389,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,259. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

