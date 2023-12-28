Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 1,273.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

