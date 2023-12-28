Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Lessened by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

