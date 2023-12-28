HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.72. 761,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,937. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.24. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

