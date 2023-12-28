HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $458.00. 136,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,532. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

