HMS Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 960,497 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.0 %

WSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 163,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

