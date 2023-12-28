HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

AEE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.13. 215,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

