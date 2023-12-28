HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $222,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,548.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,974.58 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,023.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,403.71.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

