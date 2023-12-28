HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 811,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,293. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

