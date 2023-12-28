HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.30. 439,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,956. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

