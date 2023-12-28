HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.07. 366,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average of $212.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

